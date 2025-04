The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office has shared the 911 call made by Priscilla Hallihan’s boyfriend the night she was shot and killed at her LaBelle home.

A quiet evening turned tragic for the family when gunshots shattered their home, killing 33-year-old Hallihan.

The mother of four was sitting on the couch watching T.V. with her children and boyfriend on Saturday night when the incident occurred.

Hendry County deputies have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the shooting and are investigating another teenager.

On Wednesday, WINK News received a recording of the tragic 911 call made by Hallihan’s boyfriend. WINK News will not be broadcasting or sharing this call out of respect for the family.

The around 7-minute-long call painted a vivid picture of the chaos and heartbreak that unfolded.

Hallihan’s boyfriend initially told the dispatcher Hallihan was shot in the arm, but the family soon discovered additional gunshot wounds to her back and head.

Priscilla Hallihan was not only a beloved mother but also a cherished member of the Forrey Grill family. Amanda Johnson, the owner of Forrey Grill, described Hallihan as someone who always had a smile and went out of her way to make others happy.

“Obviously, we still have to keep the restaurant open and, you know, still do business. So we just, we try to get by as best as we can,” said Johnson.

Johnson expressed the staff’s collective grief, saying, “We do have some breakdown moments. We just walk away for a minute, come back, gather ourselves and get back to work.”

Hallihan’s presence is greatly missed at the restaurant.

“She always had a smile on her face,” recalled Johnson. “She was big about, like, making everybody happy. She would bring in bagels, she would bring in pizza, she would bring in snacks, like, just to show us her appreciation for us.”

The LaBelle community is now left searching for answers as to why this violent act occurred.

Johnson expressed disbelief, saying, “I hate to see that this was done to her, and as far as I know of, for no reason at all. I don’t see why anybody would want to harm her because she was such a good person. She had a good heart. She would do anything for anybody if she could.”

In response to Saturday’s tragic shooting, the Forrey Grill family is rallying to support Hallihan’s children.

“The babies definitely are going to need a lot of care,” said Johnson. “They’re going to, you know, most likely need counseling. So if anybody wants to come in and donate anything, I will make sure the family gets whatever is given to us.”

The restaurant plans to close for Hallihan’s memorial service to allow all staff members to attend.

“Her family will let me know once the services are set,” said Johnson. “That way, we’re hoping to be able to close for a couple of hours. That way whoever wants to attend can attend. Because, like I said, we are one big little family restaurant, a work family…. Everybody can pay their condolences and, I guess, say their final goodbyes.”

Details of the memorial will be shared as soon as they are available.