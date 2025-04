A couple were arrested after an infant in their care had to have emergency surgery to repair damage to his skull and bleeding in the brain.

Detectives from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to a case of aggravated child abuse at Golisano Children’s Hospital in Fort Myers on March 24.

The investigation centered around injuries sustained by an infant at a Port Charlotte home.

According to the arrest report, hospital staff informed detectives that the infant was undergoing emergency surgery due to life-threatening injuries, including multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.

The staff indicated these injuries were likely caused by multiple blows to the head.

Shona M. Hochsprung, the infant’s mother, initially denied knowing how the injuries occurred. However, she later admitted that she might have accidentally harmed her child by rolling over onto him while asleep.

Her boyfriend, Alexander M. Ransom, had reportedly searched online for “skull fractures” and related topics before seeking medical help.

Detectives noted that both Hochsprung and Ransom failed to seek timely medical attention despite recognizing the child’s symptoms, which included lethargy and an unusual amount of crying.

Doctors reported that the infant had lost significant blood and suffered a stroke.

The removal of part of the child’s skull was necessary due to swelling, and the week following surgery was deemed critical for recovery.

Medical staff said the injuries did not align with Hochsprung’s explanation of rolling over onto the child.

Hochsprung and Ransom are being charged with aggravated child neglect.

The infant’s recovery is expected to be lengthy, with potential lasting medical issues.