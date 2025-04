Naples pickleball fanatics filled the USOP National Pickleball Center for the experience of a lifetime, playing with one of the best in the biz—former world number one Simone Jardim.

“Before I was playing pro, I was teaching pickleball so this is kind of second nature to me,” Jardim said. “I love being with the people that have always supported me and that have always had my back.”

Simone is somewhat of a hometown hero for Naples natives.

She won the U.S. Open women’s singles here four straight years from 2016-2019.

Clearly, she knows what it takes to win—and shared some of her tips and tricks with WINK News.

“The easy part of pickleball is to hit it hard and a lot of people love that part,” Jardim said. “The hard part is to hit it soft so I always tell them you can drive balls all day long, but working on your soft game is really important. I mean, it’s not that you’re going to stop hitting the ball hard, but you have to add that to your repertoire.”

Justin Romero, the USOP National Pickleball Center’s Executive Director, said having a legend like Simone on site is invaluable.

“She’s one of the OGs of pickleball, so we’re super happy to have her back,” Romero said. “She started the first U.S. Open in 2016 and she’s played it every year. Our members from Naples really love her and she’s a hometown hero, so we’re happy to have her back representing Lucky in Love and we’re happy to have her back at this year’s U.S. Open.”

Now that they’ve learned from the best of the best, these amateur players are ready to dink their way to the top.

Simone will be back in Naples competing in the U.S. Open Pickleball Championships April 26th through May 3rd.