Long before Sanibel Island had a causeway and 911 service, first responders were already working to keep the community safe.

Those who served in the early days gathered to share their stories and reflect on their experiences.

“You had to ride the ferry to school. Got to school a little bit late,” said Raymond Rhodes, the first patrolman on Sanibel.

Rhodes and his brother-in-law, Richard Noon, were part of the Sanibel Police Department in the 1970s. Rhodes was hired as the first patrolman in 1975.

“We didn’t even have police badges at the time, so the sheriff came over and deputized us,” said Rhodes. “Our uniforms, the sheriff loaned to us so we could have some type of uniform. And it was basically building everything from scratch.”

Noon recalled the challenges they faced during that time.

“When I go back to my day, we’re rookies, we’re all out of the academy. I mean, come on,” said Noon. “It really takes me back. And I think of the days being isolated. One person on the shift, we didn’t have backup,” Noon said. “And we had many, many issues dealing with drugs, all kinds of drugs, and we had a number of what I call homicide, suicides in that.”

The gathering at the Sanibel Community House on Wednesday night was a nostalgic reunion, bringing together those who have retired or continue to serve.

“There’s just so many things now that later in life would not have seemed important then, but do now,” said Rhodes.

“I’m just happy to see some of the old guard. I see some of them walking in. I have not seen in years,” said Noon.

The reunion filled every chair as attendees reminisced about their past experiences and the lessons that guided them through life.