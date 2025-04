Sanibel Island has a new leader steering its future.

Mike Miller is settling into his role as the new mayor of the barrier island, known for its beautiful shells and community spirit.

WINK News reporter Cristina Pop spoke with Miller about his plans for the island.

Sanibel’s newly elected mayor expressed his readiness to lead the island.

“Our biggest project is to accelerate the recovery [for] both of our residents and our businesses,” said Miller. “We’ve been at this for two years, but there’s still a lot to go.”

Miller emphasized the importance of resiliency and clean-up efforts.

“Our sewer system will have to become more resilient and our roadways,” said Miller.

He also addressed the issue of distressed properties on the island.

“We’ve become more aggressive in connection with distressed properties,” said Miller.

Looking to the future, Miller is optimistic about Sanibel’s prospects.

“A year from now, I want more of the short-term accommodations available for our visitors,” said Miller. “I’d like to see more of our businesses back.”

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining environmental standards.

“And then long-term more resilience, but maintaining true to our standards of environmental protection,” said Miller. “We want to be a nature sanctuary community that maintains a small-town neighborhood feel.”

Traffic has become a significant issue since Hurricane Ian, and Miller is addressing this concern.

“Traffic on Sanibel is always an issue,” said Miller, “and City Council has talked about a possible roundabout at what we call the four-way intersection, the intersection of Perry Winkle and Causeway Boulevard.”

As an avid biker, Miller is also focused on improving the island’s bike paths.

“I spend so much time on the bike paths,” said Miller. “I’d like to see [a] widening of the paths.”

“We’ve got 27 miles; we’ve got a pretty good system, but we just have to make the paths as safe as we can,” said Miller.

Miller, who his fellow council members unanimously elected in March, is still adjusting to his new title.

He views his role as an extension of the volunteer work he has done on the island for more than 20 years.

Before becoming mayor, Miller served as the vice mayor and was a member of the city council.