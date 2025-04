The Federal Drug Administration is set to ban compound pharmacies from creating alternative versions of name-brand weight loss drugs like Ozempic.

This change could significantly impact those relying on these more affordable options.

Pharmacist Justin Ceravolo of Cypress Wellness Pharmacy shared insights on the situation.

“Based on the product’s popularity, we’ll probably be out within one to two months,” said Ceravolo.

These compounded alternatives have been a cheaper option for many.

A box of four pre-loaded syringes of name-brand drugs like Ozempic can cost over $1,200, while a vial of the compounded version is several hundred dollars cheaper.

The affordability of these copycat drugs has led to a boom in the marketplace, with an estimated 15.5 million Americans using them for weight loss. They purchase these at pharmacies, inject them at home, or visit local doctors or spas.

Shannon York Conrey, a registered nurse practitioner at a local medispa, administers these compounded shots.

“I would say more than 20 a day, 20 to 30 patients a day,” said Conrey.

Studies show that users can lose up to 26% of their body weight, improving blood sugar levels and reducing obesity-related conditions like high blood pressure and sleep apnea.

However, with the dwindling supply, some clients are alarmed.

“People are desperate. They want this medication, and they’re willing to do just about anything to get it,” said Conrey.

The concern now is that people may turn to unsafe alternatives.

“I’ve seen vials brought to me that were handwritten. I’ve heard of nail salons giving it out in micro-dosing amounts,” said Conrey.

Although brand-name prescriptions are an option, those who have successfully lost weight might no longer qualify.

“We’re also under regulations to, you know, not prescribe to patients that are not within the parameters of prescription,” said Conrey.

Dr. Robert Brueck, a board-certified plastic surgeon, expressed concerns about the motivations behind the drug’s popularity.

“The motivating factor behind all this is money,” said Brueck. “The thought process is, ‘How can I go and make millions of dollars?’ Sometimes, the patient’s health is lost during the process. We want what’s best for the patient,” said Brueck.

Individuals must be patient with their weight loss journey as the landscape changes.

In related news, Eli Lilly, the maker of Zepbound, has filed a lawsuit against two mass compounders for selling unapproved products containing their active weight-loss ingredient.

This follows over two dozen lawsuits against compound pharmacies, wellness centers and medispas for unauthorized use.

Bans

Tirzepatide, an active ingredient in Zepbound and Mounjaro. The ban is effective March 19.