As temperatures rise back into the 90s, many people are rushing to get their air conditioning systems serviced.

However, choosing the right company for maintenance can be tricky, as two local residents recently discovered.

John Sobecki and a Fort Myers woman who wished to remain anonymous both sought air duct cleaning services but regretted their decisions.

“It’s no small task,” said Sobecki, who showed WINK Investigates how he identified the problem. He and his wife hired a company they found on Google.

The Fort Myers woman responded to an ad on a community Facebook page offering group rates for air duct cleaning.

“‘If anyone wants a group rate on air duct cleaning, please message me and let me know,’ and I thought, OK, that doesn’t seem like a bad idea,” she said.

However, both customers are dissatisfied with the services they received.

“He was only here for half an hour, and everyone that I know that had ducts cleaned they were there for at least half a day, sometimes five, six hours cleaning the ductwork,” Sobecki said.

The Fort Myers woman believed she hired a legitimate company after inquiring about it on Facebook.

“She said, ‘Butler Air Solutions,’ and I looked up that company, and that’s a legitimate company in Cape Coral,” she said.

However, the ad on her community page used the name Butler Air Solutions without authorization. Kodi Butler, owner of Butler Air Solutions, expressed his frustration.

“I’d like to see him get caught,” said Butler, who clarified his company does not perform duct cleaning. “I worked really hard to get where I’m at, and for somebody to use my name, something I’ve worked hard at, it frustrates me really bad.”

WINK Investigates attempted to contact the company Sobecki hired, which has a common name used by many businesses, to avoid confusion.

After several calls and a text message conversation, the company refused to provide a business license number.

The Better Business Bureau advises consumers to check with them before committing to a service.

“In this case, we had information. We had an alert. We were warning consumers,” said a BBB representative.

Butler offered additional advice for consumers.

“This is a certified air conditioning contractor number, license to this business. You can look that up to verify who you call,” he said.

Legitimate businesses will provide license information upon request. Paying with a credit card can offer some protection, though it’s not foolproof.

Both customers believe they hired the same person using different company names. Consumers should be cautious, and if a familiar-sounding name calls, hang up and contact the office directly to verify.