Authorities are investigating a man accused of exploiting older people by pretending to be a pastor.

Timothy Deaton allegedly befriended individuals and created documents to become the beneficiary of their estates.

Steven Wise, the nephew of one victim, expressed disbelief over Deaton’s actions.

“I would like to tell Tim [Deaton] that he has made shambles of way too many families, and he should pay restitution for what he’s done. His wife as well,” Deaton said. “Those two people have ruined many lives, and it’s just a terrible shame. It’s more than money. I would have loved to have a better relationship the last few years with Audrey, but you couldn’t sway her anyway.”

Deaton, 74, was arrested for targeting older people. Documents from the State Attorney’s Office revealed that Deaton used his professional training to charm and manipulate his way into at least five senior facilities and the lives of his neighbors.

The report claimed Deaton unlawfully created self-serving legal documents and became a beneficiary on his victims’ estates, awarding himself hundreds of thousands of dollars after their deaths. He even gained ownership of one victim’s home while the victim was still alive and forced him out.

Victims ranged from those in assisted living facilities to Deaton’s neighbors in Bonita Springs.

Audrey Wilke, one of the victims, passed away nearly a year ago but is survived by her stepdaughter and nephew.

Deaton faces 22 felony charges, including schemes to defraud, practicing law without a license and exploiting the elderly.

Wise mentioned that the facility where Wilke lived allowed Deaton to enter as a pastor, but when questioned about his church affiliation, Deaton said he didn’t believe in committing to one singular church.

Deaton has entered a plea of not guilty. Efforts to reach his lawyer for comment have been unsuccessful.

