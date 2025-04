The cost to address traffic concerns on the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral has skyrocketed by $500 million more than initially expected.

The county and city have discussed improving the bridge for years, and residents are eager to see changes happen soon.

Lee County Commissioners have not yet voted on the project’s future, but the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has recommended considering alternative solutions to ease traffic and reduce costs.

Darren Koenig, a Cape Coral resident, said, “Early morning traffic is terrible, and there’s no easy way.”

The bridge, which has been a point of discussion for years, has seen plans ranging from flyovers to adding lanes to improve traffic flow and safety. However, FDOT now estimates the project’s cost could reach nearly $600 million.

“DOT staff has been thinking back about whether or not six-laning the Midpoint Bridge really is going to give us that return on investment for us – $600 million investment,” said an FDOT representative during a workshop.

Residents like Mark Williams understand the challenges of getting on or off the bridge and hope for a solution soon.

“The lanes need to be changed. There needs to be some structure issues addressed during season. The way that we were supposed to get the flyover never came. And so you have a lot of congestion that comes from Summerlin and Colonial,” Williams said.

Williams, who has lived near the bridge for 30 years, expressed concern that if plans aren’t made, traffic will continue to worsen.

“It takes longer from when I first moved down here to now. It’s about 45 minutes longer than what it normally takes to get to work and get home. When you get more people in the area, you have to address that through the infrastructure, but we haven’t been able to do that,” Williams said.

County Commissioners could discuss this project at their next meeting.