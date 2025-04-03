Collier County teen who suffered stabbing recovering at home

WINK News
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are directly impacting the auto industry in Southwest Florida, driving up car prices.
Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen in Fort Myers is making a big impact in the fight against hunger. Every week, this local nonprofit serves meals to hundreds of people in need, with no questions asked.
A teenager who was stabbed and run over during a brutal attack in Naples is now facing a long road to recovery. However, 17-year-old Yan Carrillo is finally back home after the harrowing ordeal.
Tesla owners are navigating a complex landscape as their vehicles become symbols of more than just transportation.
The cost to address traffic concerns on the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral has skyrocketed by $500 million more than initially expected.
Pine Island has long been known for its resilience and strong sense of community, but it is currently facing new challenges.
As temperatures rise back into the 90s, many people are rushing to get their air conditioning systems serviced.
Authorities are investigating a Bonita Springs man accused of exploiting older people by pretending to be a pastor.
Local restaurants are partnering at Gulf Coast Town Center in Lee County for an event that will support families in need of food on Saturday.
President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners.
Asthma affects more than 26 million people in the U.S., and while common triggers like indoor allergens and weather are often known, other less obvious factors can play a role.
The owner of City Marketplace, consisting of 5.42 acres in downtown Punta Gorda, amended plans to conform with the city’s new land development regulations.
After several years of planning, work began this week on the R.M. Schulze Family Heart and Stroke Critical Care Center on the downtown campus of Naples Comprehensive Health that will bring all the health care system’s cardiac and stroke services under one roof.
After a successful 11-year run in Naples, Lamoraga restaurant is permanently closing its doors this weekend.
The North Port Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating an incident in Tamiami Trail.
A teenager who was stabbed and run over during an attack in Naples is now facing a long road to recovery.
However, 17-year-old Yan Cerrillo is back home after the harrowing ordeal.
Cerrillo put his life on the line to protect a young girl from her ex-boyfriend, who then turned his aggression towards him.
The attacker, 20-year-old Hayden Retherford, is being held without bond after the incident, which left Cerrillo with serious injuries.
Walking with a cane, Cerrillo did not envision his final months of high school unfolding this way.
“Just hard for me to think that I was about to die, because I remember that moment,” said Cerrillo.
The attack happened in a bank parking lot on Collier Boulevard when Cerrillo tried to protect a young girl who was hit and robbed by her ex-boyfriend.
“I try to help my friend and I got assaulted by, you know, getting hit by a car and gotten stabbed. I didn’t think people could actually try to kill another person,” said Cerrillo.
Retherford was arrested for the attack. Cerrillo expressed that the knife cut deeper than just his skin.
“I didn’t feel the stab, but I remember I couldn’t breathe. And that just feeling just haunts me. I woke up last night because I couldn’t breathe, because I relived those moments in my head, and it’s just a horrible feeling,” said Cerrillo.
WINK News reporter Maddie Herron sat with Cerrillo in his bedroom, which was now covered in flowers and balloons from loved ones.
Cerrillo mentioned that support from friends makes the ordeal a little less horrible.
“Friends that visit helped me a lot, because I’m just in my house all day trying to recover, and I’m not doing anything,” said Cerrillo.
Doctors informed Cerrillo that it would take three weeks for his perforated lungs to heal, but his body may take months to fully recover.
During the recovery process, Cerrillo’s mother, Polina, has been by his side. As a painter, her son has been her muse before, and now she hopes he can inspire others.
“I really hope that this will also pull people together behind him, and he can lead with his life experience to something really bright and better,” said Polina.
Cerrillo dreams of a future for Naples that is free from violence.
“It’s just crazy to think that they actually could use it in other people. And I think that should stop, and I should try to find a way to stop it, which is going to be hard, but I’ll try to find a way,” said Cerrillo.