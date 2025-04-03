Tesla drivers face hostility amid political tensions

Tesla owners are navigating a complex landscape as their vehicles become symbols of more than just transportation.

While some praise their cars for design and performance, others find themselves embroiled in political tensions.

“I love the Cybertruck design,” said Ahmad Akar, a Cybertruck owner.

“I wanted an energy-efficient car,” said Jean, a Tesla owner.

“I just like the performance you get out of it,” said Elijah Garcia, another Cybertruck owner.

Recent events have heightened these tensions, with incidents of vandalism, protests, and aggression targeting Tesla owners.

“In the last two weeks, just driving around, I’ve had four people wave me down and flick me off,” said Akar. “Some guy made me roll down the window, and he was filming, and then he started cursing me out, and was doing the Hitler salute, Nazi salute. It’s like, what is going on?”

Elon Musk, the Tesla owner and special government employee, is set to leave his White House position in the coming months, with his tenure limited to 130 days.

This has sparked discussions among Tesla owners about whether political tensions will ease after his departure.

“I certainly hope so,” said Jean. “You never know, though, as far as what is fanning the flames of this violence and this attack on Tesla owners, we’ll see if they can get to the bottom of where that’s originating.”

Akar voiced a desire for more civil discourse.

“We should all be able to have our voice and disagree in a very civil way and still have love for each other,” he said.