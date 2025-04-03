Tesla drivers face hostility amid political tensions

WINK News
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are directly impacting the auto industry in Southwest Florida, driving up car prices.
Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen in Fort Myers is making a big impact in the fight against hunger. Every week, this local nonprofit serves meals to hundreds of people in need, with no questions asked.
A teenager who was stabbed and run over during a brutal attack in Naples is now facing a long road to recovery. However, 17-year-old Yan Carrillo is finally back home after the harrowing ordeal.
The cost to address traffic concerns on the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral has skyrocketed by $500 million more than initially expected.
Pine Island has long been known for its resilience and strong sense of community, but it is currently facing new challenges.
As temperatures rise back into the 90s, many people are rushing to get their air conditioning systems serviced.
Authorities are investigating a Bonita Springs man accused of exploiting older people by pretending to be a pastor.
Local restaurants are partnering at Gulf Coast Town Center in Lee County for an event that will support families in need of food on Saturday.
President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners.
Asthma affects more than 26 million people in the U.S., and while common triggers like indoor allergens and weather are often known, other less obvious factors can play a role.
The owner of City Marketplace, consisting of 5.42 acres in downtown Punta Gorda, amended plans to conform with the city’s new land development regulations.
After several years of planning, work began this week on the R.M. Schulze Family Heart and Stroke Critical Care Center on the downtown campus of Naples Comprehensive Health that will bring all the health care system’s cardiac and stroke services under one roof.
After a successful 11-year run in Naples, Lamoraga restaurant is permanently closing its doors this weekend.
The North Port Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating an incident in Tamiami Trail.
Tesla owners are navigating a complex landscape as their vehicles become symbols of more than just transportation.
While some praise their cars for design and performance, others find themselves embroiled in political tensions.
“I love the Cybertruck design,” said Ahmad Akar, a Cybertruck owner.
“I wanted an energy-efficient car,” said Jean, a Tesla owner.
“I just like the performance you get out of it,” said Elijah Garcia, another Cybertruck owner.
Recent events have heightened these tensions, with incidents of vandalism, protests, and aggression targeting Tesla owners.
“In the last two weeks, just driving around, I’ve had four people wave me down and flick me off,” said Akar. “Some guy made me roll down the window, and he was filming, and then he started cursing me out, and was doing the Hitler salute, Nazi salute. It’s like, what is going on?”
Elon Musk, the Tesla owner and special government employee, is set to leave his White House position in the coming months, with his tenure limited to 130 days.
This has sparked discussions among Tesla owners about whether political tensions will ease after his departure.
“I certainly hope so,” said Jean. “You never know, though, as far as what is fanning the flames of this violence and this attack on Tesla owners, we’ll see if they can get to the bottom of where that’s originating.”
Akar voiced a desire for more civil discourse.
“We should all be able to have our voice and disagree in a very civil way and still have love for each other,” he said.