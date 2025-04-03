WINK News

Watch Now

FDOT to consider more safety improvements on Pine Island Road

Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Published: Updated:

The Florida Department of Transportation is set to hold a public meeting to discuss safety implementations on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.

Despite the inconvenience, Cape Coral motorists believe the work is necessary if it makes Pine Island Road less stressful to traverse.

Following a meeting held on Wednesday, FDOT plans to close the median at Lowe’s, add a second left-turn lane at Pondella Road, and upgrade signals. Their goal is to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow.

Construction is set to begin in 2026, with an expected end date of 2028.

FDOT will hold another public meeting, where locals are encouraged to attend and vocalize their suggestions for safety improvements at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Cape Coral Technical College.

Copyright ©2025 Fort Myers Broadcasting. All rights reserved.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without prior written consent.