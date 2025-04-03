FDOT to consider more safety improvements on Pine Island Road

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and breezy Thursday with few showers expected in the afternoon and into the early evening.
The Florida Department of Transportation is set to hold a public meeting to discuss safety implementations on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.
An early offensive explosion for FC Naples carries them to a 3-0 over Little Rock to advance to the US Open Cup third round.
A 74-year-old man, Timothy Deaton, is facing over 20 felony charges for allegedly defrauding elderly individuals across Southwest Florida.
Long before Sanibel Island had a causeway and 911 service, first responders were already working to keep the community safe.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
A new cardiac care facility is set to transform healthcare in Naples.
In Lee County, the Sheriff’s School Threat Assessment Team has been busy this school year, responding to over 288 incidents.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office has shared the 911 call made by Priscilla Hallihan’s boyfriend the night she was shot and killed at her LaBelle home.
The Minnesota Twins’ low-A affiliate is under new management, who is ready to give fans something to look forward to this season.
Naples pickleball fans filled the USOP National Pickleball Center for the experience of a lifetime, playing with former world number one Simone Jardim.
Ranked number one in 1A ball midway through this season, the pressure is on to defend their state title with a younger squad.
The Lee County School District is facing a challenge with recent budget cuts and a persistent teacher shortage.
Englewood Beach in Charlotte County has partially reopened, allowing beach lovers to return for the first time since Hurricane Milton.
A head-on crash in Cape Coral has left a family clinging to hope and gratitude as they navigate a challenging recovery.
The Florida Department of Transportation is set to hold a public meeting to discuss safety implementations on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.
Despite the inconvenience, Cape Coral motorists believe the work is necessary if it makes Pine Island Road less stressful to traverse.
Following a meeting held on Wednesday, FDOT plans to close the median at Lowe’s, add a second left-turn lane at Pondella Road, and upgrade signals. Their goal is to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow.
Construction is set to begin in 2026, with an expected end date of 2028.
FDOT will hold another public meeting, where locals are encouraged to attend and vocalize their suggestions for safety improvements at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Cape Coral Technical College.