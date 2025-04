Asthma affects more than 26 million people in the U.S., and while common triggers like indoor allergens and weather are often known, other less obvious factors can play a role.

An asthma attack can be a frightening experience.

“They’re struggling to breathe, pulling at their neck, coughing and wheezing, and having some chest pain or feeling almost like their chest is being squeezed,” said Dr. Jeffrey Ewig, pulmonologist at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Half of those with asthma experience at least one asthma attack each year, and more than 3,500 people die from the condition.

Although pollen and pet dander are familiar triggers, experts say food can also be a factor, causing symptoms such as congestion, runny nose, sneezing and itchy, watery eyes.

Foods containing sulfites, such as wines, dried fruits, pickles, fresh and frozen shrimp and bottled lemon juice, can trigger asthma symptoms.

Additionally, chemicals found in coffee, teas, spices, herbs and anti-inflammatory pills like aspirin can make breathing difficult for those with asthma.

Vitamin D can play a significant role in strengthening the immune system’s response to asthma triggers and reducing airway swelling.

Sources of Vitamin D include mushrooms, salmon, halibut, herring and fortified milk. Eggs and sunshine are also good sources of Vitamin D.

Foods rich in omega-three fatty acids, like salmon, tuna and sardines, can also help alleviate asthma symptoms and are beneficial for a healthy diet overall.