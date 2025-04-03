Fort Myers nonprofit café feeds hundreds

Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen in Fort Myers is making a big impact in the fight against hunger. Every week, this local nonprofit serves meals to hundreds of people in need, with no questions asked.

WINK News had the opportunity to visit Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen, which the Community Cooperative operates.

Stefanie Ink Edwards, CEO of Community Cooperative, shared the origins of this vital community resource.

“Sam’s Community Cafe started over 40 years ago, really humble beginnings from volunteers making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and delivering them throughout the community here in Fort Myers,” said Edwards. “Fast forward four decades, this organization is still here doing the work. We’re just doing it on a much bigger scale.”

The café relies heavily on volunteers, who start as early as 4 a.m. to prepare meals and ensure everyone feels welcome.

“Our favorite part of the job is making people feel good, making people feel like they’re actually participating in their lives in a meaningful way,” said Gary Zerfoss, a Community Cooperative volunteer.

A recent addition to their services is a mobile hot food program.

“We are taking meals, sort of food truck style, if you will, out into the community and serving folks hot meals where it’s needed,” said Edwards.

This program complements their Meals on Wheels initiative, which serves those who are homebound and unable to prepare meals for themselves.

Visitors like Gladys Sweet express immense gratitude for these services.

“I am grateful for everything they have done, the counselor and the food,” said Sweet. “I am just so grateful for these people because they helped me a lot, and they let me get my meal here.”

Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen continues to be a beacon of hope in the Fort Myers community, providing nourishment and support to those who need it most.