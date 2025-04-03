Fort Myers nonprofit café feeds hundreds

WINK News
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are directly impacting the auto industry in Southwest Florida, driving up car prices.
Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen in Fort Myers is making a big impact in the fight against hunger. Every week, this local nonprofit serves meals to hundreds of people in need, with no questions asked.
A teenager who was stabbed and run over during a brutal attack in Naples is now facing a long road to recovery. However, 17-year-old Yan Carrillo is finally back home after the harrowing ordeal.
Tesla owners are navigating a complex landscape as their vehicles become symbols of more than just transportation.
The cost to address traffic concerns on the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral has skyrocketed by $500 million more than initially expected.
Pine Island has long been known for its resilience and strong sense of community, but it is currently facing new challenges.
As temperatures rise back into the 90s, many people are rushing to get their air conditioning systems serviced.
Authorities are investigating a Bonita Springs man accused of exploiting older people by pretending to be a pastor.
Local restaurants are partnering at Gulf Coast Town Center in Lee County for an event that will support families in need of food on Saturday.
President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners.
Asthma affects more than 26 million people in the U.S., and while common triggers like indoor allergens and weather are often known, other less obvious factors can play a role.
The owner of City Marketplace, consisting of 5.42 acres in downtown Punta Gorda, amended plans to conform with the city’s new land development regulations.
After several years of planning, work began this week on the R.M. Schulze Family Heart and Stroke Critical Care Center on the downtown campus of Naples Comprehensive Health that will bring all the health care system’s cardiac and stroke services under one roof.
After a successful 11-year run in Naples, Lamoraga restaurant is permanently closing its doors this weekend.
The North Port Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating an incident in Tamiami Trail.
WINK News had the opportunity to visit Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen, which the Community Cooperative operates.
Stefanie Ink Edwards, CEO of Community Cooperative, shared the origins of this vital community resource.
“Sam’s Community Cafe started over 40 years ago, really humble beginnings from volunteers making peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and delivering them throughout the community here in Fort Myers,” said Edwards. “Fast forward four decades, this organization is still here doing the work. We’re just doing it on a much bigger scale.”
The café relies heavily on volunteers, who start as early as 4 a.m. to prepare meals and ensure everyone feels welcome.
“Our favorite part of the job is making people feel good, making people feel like they’re actually participating in their lives in a meaningful way,” said Gary Zerfoss, a Community Cooperative volunteer.
A recent addition to their services is a mobile hot food program.
“We are taking meals, sort of food truck style, if you will, out into the community and serving folks hot meals where it’s needed,” said Edwards.
This program complements their Meals on Wheels initiative, which serves those who are homebound and unable to prepare meals for themselves.
Visitors like Gladys Sweet express immense gratitude for these services.
“I am grateful for everything they have done, the counselor and the food,” said Sweet. “I am just so grateful for these people because they helped me a lot, and they let me get my meal here.”
Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen continues to be a beacon of hope in the Fort Myers community, providing nourishment and support to those who need it most.