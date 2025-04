President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners.

There will be 25% tariffs on vehicles shipped to the U.S., 10% tariffs on imports from all countries, plus higher rates for Cambodia, Vietnam, China, the European Union and many more.

Trump made a speech to the country Wednesday on this matter.

These reciprocal tariffs don’t take effect until next Wednesday, but Americans are already expressing their feelings about what’s happening.

Experts highlighted five ways Americans might feel the impact: higher prices, an economic slowdown, blows to retirement funds, high interest rates and growth for some domestic manufacturers.

On Thursday, following Trump’s speech, WINK News went to Fort Myers Beach to talk to businesses affected by the tariffs.

Shrimp boaters in Southwest Florida are still striving to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Ian.

The hurricane left many boats crucial for the local economy out of commission. Now, a shrimp boat captain sees potential relief in tariffs placed on foreign shrimp.

Grant Erickson, a shrimp boater from Fort Myers Beach, showcased a bag of fresh pink shrimp from his freezer.

“It’s the best product in the whole world, and people know it,” said Erickson.

Yet, Erickson highlighted a significant problem: not enough people or business owners are buying local shrimp.

“They’re still buying the foreign ones because they’re cheaper,” he said.

According to the Southern Shrimp Alliance, 94% of shrimp consumed in the U.S. is imported. Erickson revealed that he had to significantly lower prices just to stay afloat.

“It’s been very, very hard to make it,” he said.

The impact of Hurricane Ian in 2022 nearly obliterated Erickson’s business on Fort Myers Beach. The aftermath left a graveyard of shrimp boats.

“I lost three boats,” said Erickson. “I’ve had numerous other boats damaged badly. We’ve gotten most of them back fishing, but I still have two of them that we’re working on. It’s been two years since Ian, so it just takes a lot of time. It’s a lot of expense.”

However, Erickson now finds hope in the tariffs Trump placed on countries importing shrimp to the U.S.

“Ecuador is one of the main places, Vietnam, another one of the majors, India, a major importer of shrimp into this country,” Erickson said.

Erickson believes that if the price of foreign shrimp rises, it could boost his business.

“I would love to sell more right through this door right here, right locally,” he said. “I’ve been doing this all my life. My family has all been fishermen. We feel it’s a very worthy thing that we do. We want to and continue to do it.”