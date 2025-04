After several years of planning, work began this week on the R.M. Schulze Family Heart and Stroke Critical Care Center on the downtown campus of Naples Comprehensive Health that will bring all the health care system’s cardiac and stroke services under one roof.

NCH hosted an April 2 event to mark the start of the demolition of the 30-year-old Telford Center for Continuing Education. It will be replaced by the new five-story, almost 200,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the home of the existing Rooney Heart Institute and Wingard Stroke Institute when completed in 2027.

CEO Paul Hiltz told the crowd of about 75 NCH staff, donors, construction partners and community members that the start of demolition was “like walking across the bridge from the past to the future” as the system prepares for the next phase of the cardiac and stroke center project. He said the project was not just about change but about progress and about meeting the needs of a growing, aging population.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.