Pine Island has long been known for its resilience and strong sense of community, but it is currently facing new challenges.

Construction delays and reduced tourism impact local workers, making it harder for residents to bounce back after recent storms.

Nancy Cote, the executive director of Beacon of Hope, addressed the issue.

“People who have never asked for help before are starting to ask for help because the restaurants that they work at are not getting as many tourists to come out here, their hours are being reduced, or sometimes they lose a whole shift because they’re stuck in that traffic,” said Cote.

Over the past three months, the number of people seeking assistance from the Beacon of Hope has increased, with more than 200 people in March alone.

“After the storm, a lot of people’s rents had to go up. A lot of people had to recoup that money, and that trickles down to the people who work,” said Cote.

Cote explained that rent, which once ranged from $600 to $850 a month, now exceeds $2,000.

“It’s hard for some people to come and say, Hey, I’m not making enough money to pay my rent. I’m scared that even though my family has been out on Pine Island for generations, I may have to leave because they just can’t afford to keep up with the prices,” said Cote.

The Beacon of Hope provides vital support, offering food, rent assistance, and transportation around the island.

“I couldn’t say anything other than how pleased I am, and without it, I’d be up a creek because I don’t have transportation, and I live alone,” said a veteran who uses the Beacon Buggy.

Despite these challenges, the Pine Island community is coming together. Fundraisers and volunteer efforts are underway as locals support one another through tough times.