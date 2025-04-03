WINK News

Southwest Florida faces car price hikes from Trump tariffs

Writer: Esly Davis
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are directly impacting the auto industry in Southwest Florida, driving up car prices.

The 25% tariff on imported vehicles took effect at midnight, and it applies to cars assembled outside the United States.

This includes the Nissan Versa, Sentra, and Kicks models found at Nissan of Fort Myers. Experts at the dealership explained that once pre-tariff stock is depleted, a $20,000 car could cost approximately $5,000 more.

Michael Spinazzi, general manager and part owner of Nissan Fort Myers, said, “We pulled all the extra inventory that we could that comes out of Mexico that was already in the States to get as much on the ground as we could before the tariffs raised prices. So there’s enough inventory now that is not being impacted. We have about a 100-day supply right now.”

Starting May 3, the tariff will also apply to imported auto parts, which could increase the price of all cars.

Car repairs are also likely to see a price spike due to the changes.

