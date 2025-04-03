Southwest Florida faces car price hikes from Trump tariffs

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are directly impacting the auto industry in Southwest Florida, driving up car prices.
Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen in Fort Myers is making a big impact in the fight against hunger. Every week, this local nonprofit serves meals to hundreds of people in need, with no questions asked.
A teenager who was stabbed and run over during a brutal attack in Naples is now facing a long road to recovery. However, 17-year-old Yan Carrillo is finally back home after the harrowing ordeal.
Tesla owners are navigating a complex landscape as their vehicles become symbols of more than just transportation.
The cost to address traffic concerns on the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral has skyrocketed by $500 million more than initially expected.
Pine Island has long been known for its resilience and strong sense of community, but it is currently facing new challenges.
As temperatures rise back into the 90s, many people are rushing to get their air conditioning systems serviced.
Authorities are investigating a Bonita Springs man accused of exploiting older people by pretending to be a pastor.
Local restaurants are partnering at Gulf Coast Town Center in Lee County for an event that will support families in need of food on Saturday.
President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on nearly all U.S. trading partners.
Asthma affects more than 26 million people in the U.S., and while common triggers like indoor allergens and weather are often known, other less obvious factors can play a role.
The owner of City Marketplace, consisting of 5.42 acres in downtown Punta Gorda, amended plans to conform with the city’s new land development regulations.
After several years of planning, work began this week on the R.M. Schulze Family Heart and Stroke Critical Care Center on the downtown campus of Naples Comprehensive Health that will bring all the health care system’s cardiac and stroke services under one roof.
After a successful 11-year run in Naples, Lamoraga restaurant is permanently closing its doors this weekend.
The North Port Police Department and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating an incident in Tamiami Trail.
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are directly impacting the auto industry in Southwest Florida, driving up car prices.
The 25% tariff on imported vehicles took effect at midnight, and it applies to cars assembled outside the United States.
This includes the Nissan Versa, Sentra, and Kicks models found at Nissan of Fort Myers. Experts at the dealership explained that once pre-tariff stock is depleted, a $20,000 car could cost approximately $5,000 more.
Michael Spinazzi, general manager and part owner of Nissan Fort Myers, said, “We pulled all the extra inventory that we could that comes out of Mexico that was already in the States to get as much on the ground as we could before the tariffs raised prices. So there’s enough inventory now that is not being impacted. We have about a 100-day supply right now.”
Starting May 3, the tariff will also apply to imported auto parts, which could increase the price of all cars.
Car repairs are also likely to see a price spike due to the changes.
Stay informed with WINK News for more updates on how these changes will affect the auto industry in your community.