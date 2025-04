Local restaurants are partnering at Gulf Coast Town Center in Lee County for an event that will support families in need of food on Saturday.

The “Taste of Gulf Coast Town Center” promises a wide array of culinary delights, from seafood to sweets, all for a great cause.

Pincher’s, one of the participating restaurants, offered a sneak peek of its offerings for the event. It is preparing a variety of dishes, including grouper and blue crab claws and, of course, dessert.

“We’re really excited,” said Taylor Hess, general manager of Pincher’s. “It gives us a chance to kind of get some of our great food out there. We are going to be doing samples of some of our best-selling appetizers, our cheesy crab dip, and maybe some crab rangoons, just depending on how many I can get cooked. Because hopefully, there’s a lot of people out there for us.”

The event, which will feature live music, will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in and around the courtyard area.

Guests are encouraged to donate cash or food to help local families in need. The donations will go to the Harry Chapin Food Bank, which is in partnership with WINK Feeds Families.

Click here for the list of items that can be donated.