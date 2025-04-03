Hot and breezy Thursday afternoon 

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and breezy Thursday with few showers expected in the afternoon and into the early evening.
The Florida Department of Transportation is set to hold a public meeting to discuss safety implementations on Pine Island Road in Cape Coral.
An early offensive explosion for FC Naples carries them to a 3-0 over Little Rock to advance to the US Open Cup third round.
A 74-year-old man, Timothy Deaton, is facing over 20 felony charges for allegedly defrauding elderly individuals across Southwest Florida.
Long before Sanibel Island had a causeway and 911 service, first responders were already working to keep the community safe.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
A new cardiac care facility is set to transform healthcare in Naples.
In Lee County, the Sheriff’s School Threat Assessment Team has been busy this school year, responding to over 288 incidents.
The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office has shared the 911 call made by Priscilla Hallihan’s boyfriend the night she was shot and killed at her LaBelle home.
The Minnesota Twins’ low-A affiliate is under new management, who is ready to give fans something to look forward to this season.
Naples pickleball fans filled the USOP National Pickleball Center for the experience of a lifetime, playing with former world number one Simone Jardim.
Ranked number one in 1A ball midway through this season, the pressure is on to defend their state title with a younger squad.
The Lee County School District is facing a challenge with recent budget cuts and a persistent teacher shortage.
Englewood Beach in Charlotte County has partially reopened, allowing beach lovers to return for the first time since Hurricane Milton.
A head-on crash in Cape Coral has left a family clinging to hope and gratitude as they navigate a challenging recovery.
The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and breezy Thursday with few showers expected in the afternoon and into the early evening.
The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Continuing our trend of hot and breezy conditions, with temperatures reaching the low 90s for parts of Southwest Florida. Light showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.”
The heat continues this Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s once again.
Breezy conditions will be with us throughout the afternoon.
A few showers will pop up Thursday afternoon and continue into the early evening.
We’ll see sun and clouds and mainly dry weather for your Friday plans.
Temperatures continue to be the big story with highs topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Breezy conditions will continue as well on Friday afternoon.
Mild and humid conditions are forecast for your Saturday morning plans.
Temperatures will warm up fast, with highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
We’ll see a breezy Southeast wind throughout the day, which can lead to a few showers along the coast Saturday afternoon.