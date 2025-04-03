Hot and breezy Thursday afternoon 

The Weather Authority is tracking a hot and breezy Thursday with few showers expected in the afternoon and into the early evening.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Continuing our trend of hot and breezy conditions, with temperatures reaching the low 90s for parts of Southwest Florida. Light showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.”

Thursday

The heat continues this Thursday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s once again.

Breezy conditions will be with us throughout the afternoon.

A few showers will pop up Thursday afternoon and continue into the early evening.

Friday

We’ll see sun and clouds and mainly dry weather for your Friday plans.

Temperatures continue to be the big story with highs topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Breezy conditions will continue as well on Friday afternoon.

Saturday

Mild and humid conditions are forecast for your Saturday morning plans.

Temperatures will warm up fast, with highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We’ll see a breezy Southeast wind throughout the day, which can lead to a few showers along the coast Saturday afternoon.