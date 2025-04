A bill targeting abandoned and dilapidated boats in Florida’s waters has passed the final Senate vote with a unanimous 37-0 decision.

This development aims to both clear the waters of these derelict vessels and increase penalties for those violating state boating laws.

The bill, known as Senate Bill 164, introduces harsher penalties for vessels that fail to comply with long-term anchoring mandates.

These penalties could range from a $100 fine to a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in damages.

Michael Westra, owner of Lehr’s Economy and Tackle, expressed his relief over the new legislation.

“It looks like total crap. Number one, it’s disgusting. It’s a hazard,” said Westra. “It’s actually kind of depressing to drive over bridges, around shorelines, and literally see the same boats that are in the water.”

Kayak fisherman Steve Bauers also shared his thoughts on the progress made since Hurricane Ian.

“I’m pretty proud of what the state’s done,” said Bauers. “I’m from Minnesota, and so to see what we don’t go through what you guys go through down here to be able to clear it up as quickly as you did. It’s pretty amazing.”

Despite efforts, boat graveyards, as some call them, remain a problem in Southwest Florida. Areas such as the Lee and Charlotte County line along Burnt Store Road and near downtown Fort Myers continue to see the presence of these abandoned vessels.

The passing of this bill marks a significant step in addressing the issue, aiming to improve both the aesthetic and safety conditions of Florida’s waterways.