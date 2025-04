Credit: Gage Towles

The Punta Gorda Police Department has arrested and charged 40-year-old Brock Horner with burglary with assault or battery.

Horner allegedly boarded another vessel unlawfully and threatened another man.

The Punta Gorda Police Department Marine Unit determined there was probable cause to charge Horner, who is now in custody at the Charlotte County Jail.

Horner reportedly approached the victim’s boat without permission, boarded it, and made threats, escalating the situation into a criminal offense.

Due to the nature and location of the incident, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the United States Coast Guard are also conducting investigations.

Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Smith emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating,

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated in our waterways—or anywhere else in our city.”

Chief Smith planned a press conference to discuss the incident and ongoing investigation on Saturday, at 8 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Police Department.

Further details will be released as the investigation continues. The Punta Gorda Police Department urged anyone with additional information to come forward.