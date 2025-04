Cape Coral’s Yellow Fever Creek Preserve is facing significant changes.

The city plans to reduce the preserve by 14 acres to make room for water pumping and storage facilities.

On Wednesday, Cape Coral council members voted to use part of the 200-acre preserve for an essential service facility.

This new facility is linked to the Utilities Extension Project and will include water storage and a pump. The city considers these facilities crucial to the project.

Local residents, however, are not pleased with the decision. They believe the city should focus on completing other major projects before starting this one.

“I think they should finish a project, they never finish anything ever, it always seems like new things and new ideas, but I think they should look around, because the city is actually starting to look worse than better,” said Pam, who lives nearby.

Mark, another local resident, said, “Foster and I walk back there pretty much every day, it’s his favorite part of the day to go around there, they have some green space. They have not stopped building around here and it seems like they’re building without thought.”

The city expects to begin construction in the summer of 2026, assuming no unforeseen circumstances arise.