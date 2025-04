A viral video captured a tense confrontation between a boat captain and a young man on the waters of Charlotte County.

The incident occurred under the Barron Collier Bridge in Punta Gorda.

The argument centered around whether Gage Towles, the man with the camera, had his lights on. Towles repeatedly asserted that he did, but Capt. Brock Horner insisted he needed to apologize.

The video, which has gained significant attention, is part of a joint investigation involving the Punta Gorda Police Department, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard. It shows a heated exchange between Towles and Horner.

Horner accused Towles of not having his lights on during the early morning hours. Towles, however, maintained that his lights were on.

After several minutes of arguing, Horner eventually boarded Towles’ boat.

Scott Weinberg, Attorney for Horner, gave us a statement following the incident:

As both Brock Horner’s attorney and his friend, I want to address the recent video that has circulated widely online, showing an intense exchange between Brock and a young man named Gage.

First and foremost, Brock sincerely apologizes to Gage, to Gage’s family, and to anyone who was frightened or upset by what they saw. He is deeply sorry. What began as a moment of frustration and concern escalated in a way it simply should not have. Gage handled the situation with impressive composure and class, and that level-headedness helped prevent things from becoming far worse.

Brock also wants to extend a sincere apology to the other gentleman on the boat—they did nothing wrong and do not deserve the harassment they have been receiving.

Brock is not proud of how he acted. But it’s important to remember: we are not the sum of our worst day. That video captured one moment—not the whole of who he is.

Since the video went viral, Brock’s business has been destroyed, his reputation damaged, and his family—including his wife and mother—have been harassed and even threatened. Some have gone so far as to question his military service and accuse him of stolen valor.

Let me be clear: Brock is a decorated combat veteran who was severely injured in Afghanistan. He served honorably, earned multiple medals, and suffered a traumatic brain injury in combat. He is recognized as 100% disabled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. That’s not an excuse—but it is part of his story. He stood up when this country asked him to, and that service deserves to be respected.

We live in a time when online outrage can quickly spiral into personal destruction. But just as Gage showed grace in the moment, I ask others to do the same now. Let’s hold people accountable—but also give them room to grow and make amends.

Brock is committed to doing exactly that.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.