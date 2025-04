Deputies are investigating a written message at Oakridge Middle School. CREDIT: WINK News

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a concerning written message discovered on the campus of Oakridge Middle School.

The nature of the message remains undisclosed as authorities work to determine its contents and whether the individual responsible has been apprehended.

“Out of an abundance of caution, there will be an enhanced law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow,” said the Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post about the incident. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on Facebook Thursday afternoon regarding a concerning written message at Oakridge Middle School. CREDIT: CCSO

Oakridge Middle School has faced similar threats in the past.

In 2021, a 12-year-old student was arrested for posting a violent threat on social media.

The incident was resolved with an arrest after investigators were alerted by a vigilant individual.

WINK News has contacted the Collier County School District to confirm whether parents were notified about this latest threat.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, and updates will be provided as new information emerges.