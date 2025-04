Investors of all ages are feeling the jitters as recent economic policy shifts have rattled the stock market.

While the impacts vary for different age groups, financial experts advise against making hasty decisions.

Reggie Waid, a Fort Myers resident, shared his initial reaction to the market changes.

“My first reaction is it’s a little scary,” said Waid.

Kristin Bisco echoed similar concerns, saying, “I hear about this on the news, and it’s concerning.”

Despite these concerns, both investors are not deterred from staying in the market.

“We have ups and downs all the time, like everything in life, and I think that’s the same thing with the stock market,” said Waid.

Bisco added, “We ride the tide, it goes up and down and up and down and because I don’t plan on taking this money out right now it has less of an impact to me.”

Anthony Conte, managing partner at Conte Wealth Advisors, has been fielding numerous calls from worried investors.

“This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen the stock market slide. It’s not the first time we’ve headed into a slower growth economy. Forget about why it’s happening for a second. Just know that we will come out of this too,” said Conte.

Conte advised investors to remain calm and not let emotions drive their decisions.

“No matter where you’re at in your life, one of the worst things you can do with your investments is let emotions drive your investment decisions right,” said Conte.

He also explained that although stocks have taken a hit, the money is being redirected.

“When people freak out about stocks, they’re selling their stocks in a lot of instances, and they’re putting that money somewhere, and it’s normally, or more often than not, in bonds. So. That just pushes the value bonds up,” said Conte.

Conte remains optimistic about the stock market’s future, suggesting that this is merely a temporary setback.

President Donald Trump also expressed confidence, stating that the stock markets are expected to boom