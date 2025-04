A former Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) commander, James Bogliole, has come forward as a whistleblower, alleging that higher-ups at the Sheriff’s office pressured him to alter the narrative of an incident involving an off-duty deputy’s DUI arrest.

WINK News anchor Liz Biro exclusively obtained a letter where Bogliole claims he was coerced to change the story.

In 2023, then-LCSO Deputy Michael Soto was pulled over for speeding and arrested for DUI. While being driven to jail, the arresting deputy was called to bring Soto back to the scene. A higher-ranking officer then took Soto home.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno previously told WINK News that Soto had a medical incident and that LCSO stands by the call of the highest-ranked person that night.

On the scene, the arresting deputy, Christopher Link, marked that Soto performed “poor” on a field sobriety test. Link testified in a deposition, uncovered by Biro in March, that he stands by his call that Soto was under the influence of alcohol that night.

Bogliole, who was the highest-ranking officer on the scene, signed a report stating “Soto was ill and not impaired.” However, in a whistleblower letter obtained by WINK News, Bogliole claimed he never wrote those words.

Bogliole appeared in court Friday after being subpoenaed, having missed an earlier court date.

“I didn’t come to court because I was in New York. I left when I retired. I went to New York. I went there because there was some issues with another case that I actually put a letter into the Inspector General, DOJ, and also the FBI is involved.” Bogliole explained to Attorney Michael Colombo.

Colombo’s firm Suarez, Rios & Weinberg, subpoenaed Bogliole. Colombo represents a man charged in a separate DUI, but the argument he makes pertains to what happened the night of Soto’s arrest.

“You were subpoenaed specifically as it relates to the Soto matter was… is that the same matter we’re talking about?” Colombo asked.

Which Bogliole replied, “Yes, sir.”

Colombo followed up, “What was the letter you sent to the Department of Justice?”

“It was a whistleblower letter,” answered Bogliole.

The letter Liz Biro exclusively obtained is addressed to the inspector general. The story Bogliole detailed lines up with what then Deputy Christopher Link, who arrested Soto, said when Colombo deposed him.

Biro broke the story of that deposition in March. Link stood by his observation that Soto was impaired. Under oath, he told Colombo that Soto reeked of alcohol. In another excerpt, Link said, β€œIt was overwhelming as far as his field sobriety performance and what I was seeing of him.”

Records show Bogliole arrived to the scene after Link had started to drive Soto to Jail for DUI. GPS records from Link’s car show that 14 minutes after leaving for the jail, Link turns around and brings Soto back to the scene.

In the whistleblower letter, Bogliole wrote, “Sergeant Jelly was told to call Link back.”

Bogliole writes he was then told, “to reevaluate Soto’s status, that quite possibly he may be sick.”

Bogliole informed higher-ups, “That Soto reeked of alcohol and was very belligerent towards deputies. They continued to reiterate that Soto is sick and he needs a ride home.”

Two days later, on August 22, 2023, Bogliole said he was contacted by Commander Mark Shelly to talk about the Soto incident at LCSO headquarters with Major Matt Sands.

“I expressed my discomfort with the direction they were taking regarding the documentation of Deputy Soto’s alleged sickness,” Bogliole went on to say, “Sands pressured me to comply with their instructions, citing concerns about media attention and the Sheriff’s reputation. Despite my reservations, I was told it would be in my best interest.”

Following that, Bogliole said he was called to meet with Sands and Undersheriff John Holloway. That brings us to the report Bogliole signed where it stated “Soto was ill, and not impaired.”

In the whistleblower letter, Bogliole said, “Undersheriff Holloway wrote the narrative using my computer at which time Chief Sands proofread and handed it to me for signature. I want to emphasize that my actions were taken under duress, and I feel conflicted about the implications of the report that was produced.”

The whistleblower letter is dated October 27, 2024. 11 days after Bogliole retired.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment.

Soto and Link are no longer with LCSO. WINK News reached out to every person named in this story and only heard back from Link.

Link simply stated that he stands by his observation of Soto and his actions to arrest him and take him to jail that night.