FC Naples is set to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup. The newest USL League One team secured their spot by defeating the Little Rock Rangers 3-0.

Rodolfo Sulia, a defender for FC Naples, expressed the team’s enthusiasm as they continue to advance.

“Everything is new for us, the club players, everything, everything,” said Sulia. “So we’re going game by game, and then everything that is going forward in the next round is a bonus for us, and we just gotta get the job done.”

In their its victory, FC Naples showcased their scoring prowess, which they aim to maintain against the Rowdies.

“The best offense is the best defense so if we keep scoring more goals it gives us more confidence in the back to keep the clean sheet,” said Gustavo Fernandes, an FC Naples defender. “We always want the goalies to have a clean sheet to help them out.”

Fernandes looked forward to the potential matchup with the Rowdies, highlighting a personal connection.

“This will be a nice one, hopefully Tampa Bay Rowdies, because my older brother plays there, so it’d be a nice family affair,” said Fernandes.

The upcoming game is more than just a match. It’s about claiming Gulf Coast bragging rights, a sibling rivalry, and keeping FC Naples’ U.S. Open Cup dreams alive.

FC Naples will host the Tampa Bay Rowdies on April 16.