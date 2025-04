Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) has named former Iowa assistant coach, Raina Harmon, its new women’s basketball head coach.

Harmon, who spent the last eight years as an assistant coach at Iowa, brings a wealth of experience and success to Southwest Florida.

Her tenure in Iowa included conference championships, NCAA tournament berths and working with WNBA draft picks, achievements that FGCU is familiar with.

“Harmon’s energy, passion and commitment to student-athletes combined with her coaching experience will champion the continued growth and success for the FGCU women’s basketball program,” said Colin Hargis, FGCU Director of Athletics.

During her time in Iowa City, Harmon amassed an impressive 208-63 record, secured five Big Ten titles, eight NCAA tournament berths and back-to-back national championship appearances.

Harmon also worked with several WNBA draft picks, including women’s basketball icon Caitlin Clark.

“It’s go Eagles now!! EARNED IT!!!!!,” Clark posted on Instagram regarding Harmon’s new role.

Harmon is no stranger to FGCU’s program. In 2023, Harmon and the Hawkeyes routed FGCU 100-62.

In Friday’s statement, Harmon expressed her excitement about joining FGCU.

“This program has a standard of excellence, and I can’t wait to build upon that legacy as I commit to developing our student-athletes on and off the court,” said Harmon. “I look forward to connecting with the FGCU community, our fans and most importantly, our players as we embark on this journey together. Wings Up and Go Eagles!”

Before coaching at Iowa, Harmon was an assistant at Central Michigan, helping the team reach the NCAA tournament in 2013,.

She also served as director of basketball operations for the Michigan Wolverines.

Harmon takes over from Chelsea Lyles, who resigned after one season to join former FGCU head coach Karl Smesko’s staff with the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream.

The Eagles will officially introduce Harmon as their next head coach on Tuesday.