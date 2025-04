Fort Myers has introduced its first pocket park, a small but vibrant green space nestled along First Street next to the Franklin Shops.

This new addition brings a splash of color to the downtown area.

The park is home to a striking mural featuring an eagle, alligator, bee, turtle and panther—animals native to Southwest Florida. Above these creatures are the words “Save Us,” a plea for conservation and awareness.

Simone Eisenbeiss, the artist behind the mural, has dedicated her life to helping animals.

Although currently in Ukraine on the front lines of the war, she continues her mission to save animals caught in the conflict.

“We are around five kilometers away from the front line now, and we are directly at work,” said Eisenbeiss, speaking from Ukraine.

Her work involves rescuing animals left behind in shelled areas, helping them find safety.

“Every week, basically over 250 animals for rescue,” said Eisenbeiss. “In those buildings’ shelled areas, there are still so many animals left waiting for their owners; we can pick them up for their owners, who ask us to get them.”

Eisenbeiss and her team take animals, like rabbits and cats, to shelters, ensuring their safety amidst the chaos.

“It’s like constantly I battle between saving life and also take care of our own life,” she said. “It’s like you face death every day, and you’re very close to the brutal what war actually is.”

When asked why she does this, Eisenbeiss said, “Because I’m dedicated to bring back the world something, because I’m very privileged in life, and I was always in love with animals and dedicated to rescue them and to make a change for them.”

Eisenbeiss fell in love with the wildlife of Southwest Florida during a visit to Fort Myers. She met Rene Miville, the owner of the Franklin Shops, and when he saw her art, he wanted the community to see it, too.

“The Florida State animals that need to be protected,” said Eisenbeiss, emphasizing the importance of her mural as a reminder of the choices people have and the limited options animals face.

This new pocket park will not only add beauty to the downtown area but also serve as a powerful message to protect and conserve wildlife.