The Edison Awards will bring innovators and their families to Fort Myers this week. Among the notable attendees is Erik Lindbergh, grandson of the famous aviator Charles Lindbergh.

Erik Lindbergh spoke with WINK News about his grandfather’s legacy and the family’s connection to Southwest Florida.

“I’m here as a guest of the Edison Awards, and the Lindbergh Foundation got an Edison Award in 2017 for the Air Shepherd program, where we were using drones to stop rhino and elephant poaching in Africa,” said Lindbergh. “We got some of the first beyond visual line of sight permissions to use drones and night flying permissions, and where we flew, the poaching stopped.”

Fort Myers holds a special place in the Lindbergh family’s history, according to Lindbergh.

After Charles Lindbergh’s historic solo and nonstop flight across the Atlantic in 1927, he and his wife sought refuge in the tranquility of Southwest Florida.

“[Fort Myers] gave my grandparents a respite from the fame that they had a lot of eyeballs on them, and they would go sailing up into the Everglades and just have this peace in nature,” said Lindbergh. “That was an extraordinary thing for my grandfather, who was hounded most of his life.”

The Lindberghs found solace on Captiva Island, spending time with Jim and Ellie Newton, founders of the Uncommon Friends Foundation. During their visits, Charles Lindbergh befriended the Edison, Ford and Firestone families.

“My grandfather loved it down here, and my grandmother too. Obviously, they spent time walking on the beaches and finding solitude,” said Lindbergh. “I think that’s the gift of the sea that’s alive and thriving here in Fort Myers.”

While in the area, Erik’s grandmother, Anne Lindbergh, wrote her acclaimed book, “Gift from the Sea.”

“My grandmother stayed on Sanibel and wrote a book called ‘Gift from the Sea,'” said Lindbergh. “It’s an extraordinary look at their lives and about occupying the space we’re in and loving ourselves.”

Erik Lindbergh has followed in his grandfather’s footsteps, replicating the transatlantic flight to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the event.

“In 2002, I flew from San Diego, where the plane was made, the Spirit of St. Louis to St. Louis, and then from St. Louis to New York, and then New York to Paris in a modern airplane,” said Lindbergh.

With the 100th anniversary of his grandfather’s flight approaching in two years, Erik plans to fly to Paris again.

For now, Erik Lindbergh and other Edison Awards winners are in Fort Myers, exploring the latest innovations.

Erik remains active in aviation through his work with the X Prize and the Lindbergh Foundation.