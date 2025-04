There is a growing concern about a massive honey bee die-off in the United States, and the sting might not spare Southwest Florida.

The Beekeepers Association of Southwest Florida is actively working to protect these essential pollinators. WINK News reporter Paul Dolan visited their hive to investigate the crisis.

Healthy honey bees are becoming rare across the country as they are rapidly declining.

“What’s happening right now is the total loss of honey bee colonies across the United States,” said Angela Bartholomew, president of the Southwest Florida Beekeepers Association.

Bartholomew has years of beekeeping experience and understands the gravity of this crisis.

“They’re the backbone of agriculture as far as crops go in the United States,” said Bartholomew.

Dolan suited up in the proper bee safety gear to inspect the hives. Fortunately, Bartholomew’s hives have not shifted into graveyards. She explained that the commercial honey bee industry is feeling the most significant impact.

“If we as backyard beekeepers are not seeing these issues, and the commercial guys are, that perhaps this is something that has to do with what the bees are being exposed to through their pollination services, and they are definitely exposed to concentrations of pesticides and insecticides,” said Bartholomew.

To illustrate the crisis, experts predict that if the current trend continues, the honey bee population in the United States could shrink drastically by the end of the year.

“We have about 30 beehives. If we’re approaching that 90% loss, then you’re talking about, I might have three hives left by the end of the year,” said Bartholomew.

The decline of honey bees could lead to significant agricultural challenges.

“The egg shortage, but translate that now into fruits and vegetables. And so, yes, the price would go up, obviously, but the supply is the real issue,” said Bartholomew.

Bartholomew is committed to ensuring her bees continue to thrive.

Bartholomew informed WINK News that around 70% of honey bees have already died off nationwide, and projections suggest that number could reach 90% by the end of the year.

To support the cause, the community is invited to attend “A Year in the Life of a Bee Colony” talk on April 17, where Dr. Jamie Ellis will educate attendees on helping protect these vital pollinators.