Lee County schools are celebrating the dedication of their teachers by recognizing 380 “high-impact teachers” who have significantly contributed to their students’ academic growth.

These teachers were chosen based on their Value-Added Model (VAM) scores, which measure the progress students make from the beginning to the end of the year based on standardized tests.

Principal Michelle Freeman, of Lehigh Acres Middle School, proudly announced that seven of her teachers received this honor.

“As you can see by the smile on my face. It feels amazing to have my teachers being recognized for all the hard work they do. I couldn’t be more proud,” said Freeman.

Teachers Nicole Neace and Dorrius Ford emphasized the importance of their role in helping students learn.

“Teaching is more than just teaching. We have to do a lot more than just stand up in front of the class and teach how to do math. I have to build confidence. I have to build their motivation,” said Neace.

“My kids were surprised when they found out that I was receiving a reward. I’m not gonna exaggerate. I was caught off guard myself, but that just speaks to what we do here,” said Ford.

High-impact teachers receive a letter and certificate from the superintendent, a letter from TALC leadership, and a digital badge from the communications department.

Mary Hamner, director of talent management, explained the purpose of the program.

“We have amazing teachers all across this district, and sometimes they go unnoticed or unrecognized, and it’s really important that we let them know as a community, not just as a district, but as a community, how much we appreciate what they do for our children every single day,” said Hamner.