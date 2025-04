Joseph Difiori, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends on Friday.

The Navy veteran has lived a life full of experiences, from serving overseas during the war to enjoying rounds of golf and games of Jenga.

Difiori embraced his milestone birthday with joy, revealing his favorite color is navy blue, a nod to his military service.

“I am one hundred,” said Difiori, marking his centennial celebration.

His life has been filled with pride, especially for his family.

“My grandkids,” said Difiori, when asked about his greatest pride.

His great-grandchildren hold Difiori in high regard, not just for his past but for the lessons he imparts.

“My grandpa was turning 100, and he survived World War Two, then he taught me how to draw, because he’s really good at drawing,” said Julian Fido, his great-grandchild.

Jonathan Fido, another great-grandchild, shared, “He survived World War Two, and my mom told me that he fought in the Philippines. He fought Japan. Taught me how to whistle.”

Difiori’s daughter, Donna Pfeil, marveled at his active lifestyle.

“He plays poker, he plays bingo three times a week. He still counts cards. He beat me at shooting pool three weeks ago,” said Pfeil.

Difiori’s secret to longevity might be unconventional.

“He used to tell my sister and me, ‘You should eat what I eat all the time, and you’d be healthy.’ And that usually consisted of potato chips, chocolate ice cream, and beer. And a little bit of wine. Or a lot,” said Pfeil.

Difiori continues to live life to the fullest, enjoying every laugh, whistle, and tee shot.