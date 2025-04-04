WINK News

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang holds court at Edison Awards

Author: David Dorsey, Gulfshore Business
When Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993, he was a decade removed from washing dishes and waiting tables at a Denny’s restaurant. Of the 50 companies doing computer graphics back then, he said his was the only one doing it the wrong way.

“And we are now the only surviving 3D graphic company in the world,” Huang said. “And that tells you something. I’m not sure what that tells you, but that tells you something.”

Wearing a black leather jacket over a black shirt, white slacks and black loafers, Huang sat on a sofa onstage next to his Nvidia colleague, engineer Chris Malachowsky. They spoke for about 45 minutes during the Meet the Innovators Forum at the Edison Awards on April 4 at Caloosa Sound Convention Center in downtown Fort Myers.

