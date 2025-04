Credit: Tim Belizaire

Riptide Brewing Company partnered with Blinking Owl Books for its first-ever “Boozy Book Fair” on Saturday.

The event was held at Riptide Brewing Company at 28120 Hunters Ridge Blvd. in Bonita Springs.

Blinking Owl Books owner Lucile Perkins-Wagel took over portions of the tasting room to sell books for this new take on the scholastic book fair. Credit: Tim Belizaire

Some of the genres featured at the “Boozy Book Fair were romance, fantasy, horror, sci-fi, mystery and queer-nonfiction.

The event was catered by food trucks, “Let’s Get Nood” and “Cuisineria.”

Riptide Brewing Company created a special “Hoot and Tome” drink for the event. It is a 4.5% wheat beer with pomegranate flavoring. Credit: Tim Belizaire Credit: Tim Belizaire

Horus Andersen is the head brewer of Riptide Brewing Company. He said he wanted to take the Scholastic Book Fair idea and add an adult flair to it.

“It’s something different,” Andersen said. “We’re thinking back to childhood and the Scholastic Book Fair. We thought it would be a cool little throwback to childhood but with a lot of alcohol.”

Perkins-Wagel said that she wants all attendees of the “Boozy Book Fair” to have a good time.

“It’s fun and nostalgic and a time where you can just be joyous about being in the moment,” Pekins-Wagel said. “We want people to sit and have a good time, have a drink, have a tasty snack and be filled with joy.”

Perkins-Wagel said that the “Boozy Book Fair” is an event with a welcoming environment.

“If you’re anxious or unsure about going to this, please come out,” Perkins-Wagel said. “I personally would love to talk to you about books, and I’m sure that there are so many other people who would love to talk.”

Andersen said that community is important to him at Riptide Brewing.

“We try our best to create a welcoming and open environment for all walks of life,” Anderson said. “We take pride in taking care of everyone who steps through the door. Fun, experimentation, and community are the core tenets of our belief.”

The “Boozy Book Fair” ran from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.