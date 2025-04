Plans for the Royal Palm Square in Fort Myers have taken a dramatic turn.

Originally envisioned with luxury apartments, a resort-style pool, and fine dining, the development project by Alessio’s Development is now being reimagined.

For now, the shopping center remains empty, its previous plans scrapped. WINK News had the opportunity to speak with Mayor Kevin Anderson about the changes.

“Right now, it doesn’t look that great,” said Will Prather, owner of Broadway Palm. “Looks very disarray. There’s still hurricane damage.”

Prather’s Broadway Palm Theater is one of only three businesses still operating in the square. Despite past challenges, including multiple foreclosures and redevelopments, Prather remains committed to the location.

“I have survived multiple foreclosures, multiple redevelopments, and kind of ups and downs with the growth of the area,” said Prather. “Survived the midpoint bridge when that came through in the 90s, the Great Recession, there in 2007 2008 multiple hurricanes, COVID, kind of little bit of everything over the past 32 years.”

Prather is optimistic about the future and excited for the next phase of redevelopment at Royal Palm Square Mall.

“We’re big fans of the location, and we’re excited for the next phase of the redevelopment of Royal Palm Square Mall,” he said.

The new plans for Royal Palm Square include medical office space, apartments, a hotel, and commercial buildings, marking a shift from the original concept of townhomes and retail space.

“The last thing we want is another blighted property,” said Anderson. “So we’re excited, whether it’s office, medical office, whether it’s residential combination. We’re excited to see the activity there, to see that piece of land reactivated.”

Anderson expressed optimism despite the delays, emphasizing the city’s role as a supportive partner in the process.

“We can’t force people to develop, and we can’t force them to develop quickly,” said Anderson. “What we do is not be an obstacle, but to be a partner and help them as the process starts, help get them from coming in with the conceptual plans to opening the doors.”

The Broadway Palm, along with a salon and gym, will remain open as the eastern half of the property is prepared for demolition.

The CEO of LSI Companies confirmed that demolition plans will begin next month, paving the way for residential, hotel, and commercial space.

As Fort Myers anticipates the transformation of Royal Palm Square, the community remains hopeful for a revitalized hub that will bring new opportunities and vibrancy to the area.