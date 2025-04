Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and North Port Police Department

The North Port Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the Thursday morning Tamiami Trail RaceTrac carjacking and sexual assault investigation.

Law enforcement arrested Jorge Martin, 26, following the intense altercation that began at around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday.

NPPD told WINK News that a woman was carjacked at a stop light at Sumter Boulevard and U.S. 41.

The suspect allegedly threatened her, entered her car on the passenger side, and ordered her to drive to a location in Charlotte County.

Surveillance video captured the woman’s car pulling into the RaceTrac, parking by a pump, and entering the store.

Once inside, she went to the bathroom and called 911. The victim informed police that she was sexually assaulted.

Within minutes, the North Port Police Department arrived and took Martin into custody.

According to his court records, Martin was previously arrested multiple times in Miami. His latest charge was for a battery on an emergency medical technician.

CCSO reports that Martin was flagged as a “career criminal,” which, according to Merriam-Webster, is a person who has committed many crimes throughout his or her life.

The carjacking and sexual assault remains under investigation.

Martin is expected to appear in the Charlotte County Court House on an unrelated charge in May.