Tim Aten Knows: Many restaurants opened, closed in first quarter of 2025

Author: Tim Aten, Gulfshore Business
In an effort to snag a piece of the high-volume tourist season, many restaurants launched during the first three months of the year in Southwest Florida.

North Naples

North Naples saw the most activity in the first quarter of 2025.

Tigress, an open-air Cantonese chophouse, and its Easy Tiger rooftop lounge launched in January atop the newly built Perry Hotel Naples next to The Bay House on the Cocohatchee River. Other January launches included Waxin’s, a Swedish-American restaurant in the former space of The Counter burger bar at Mercato; Lujacks All-American Grill in the former Fountain Park space of The Pearl; and Bella Atalia Ristorante in Real Seafood Co.’s vacated space along Vanderbilt Beach Road.

In February, Sonny’s Pizzeria & Sports Bar completed its transformation of the former longtime Zookie’s on Immokalee Road. In that same retail strip, the Wingstop fast-casual chain launched a new location in March.

