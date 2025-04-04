Tim Aten Knows: Many restaurants opened, closed in first quarter of 2025

WINK News
When Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993, he was a decade removed from washing dishes and waiting tables at a Denny’s restaurant. Of the 50 companies doing computer graphics back then, he said his was the only one doing it the wrong way.
Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a concerning written message discovered on the campus of Oakridge Middle School.
The Weather Authority is tracking the continual hot trend, with temperatures this Friday feeling more like June than April.
The North Port Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the Thursday morning Tamiami Trail RaceTrac carjacking and sexual assault investigation.
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are directly impacting the auto industry in Southwest Florida, driving up car prices.
Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen in Fort Myers is making a big impact in the fight against hunger. Every week, this local nonprofit serves meals to hundreds of people in need, with no questions asked.
A teenager who was stabbed and run over during a brutal attack in Naples is now facing a long road to recovery. However, 17-year-old Yan Carrillo is finally back home after the harrowing ordeal.
Tesla owners are navigating a complex landscape as their vehicles become symbols of more than just transportation.
The cost to address traffic concerns on the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral has skyrocketed by $500 million more than initially expected.
Pine Island has long been known for its resilience and strong sense of community, but it is currently facing new challenges.
As temperatures rise back into the 90s, many people are rushing to get their air conditioning systems serviced.
Authorities are investigating a Bonita Springs man accused of exploiting older people by pretending to be a pastor.
Local restaurants are partnering at Gulf Coast Town Center in Lee County for an event that will support families in need of food on Saturday.
In an effort to snag a piece of the high-volume tourist season, many restaurants launched during the first three months of the year in Southwest Florida.
North Naples saw the most activity in the first quarter of 2025.
Tigress, an open-air Cantonese chophouse, and its Easy Tiger rooftop lounge launched in January atop the newly built Perry Hotel Naples next to The Bay House on the Cocohatchee River. Other January launches included Waxin’s, a Swedish-American restaurant in the former space of The Counter burger bar at Mercato; Lujacks All-American Grill in the former Fountain Park space of The Pearl; and Bella Atalia Ristorante in Real Seafood Co.’s vacated space along Vanderbilt Beach Road.
In February, Sonny’s Pizzeria & Sports Bar completed its transformation of the former longtime Zookie’s on Immokalee Road. In that same retail strip, the Wingstop fast-casual chain launched a new location in March.
