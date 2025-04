MGN Online

Pentathlon has been a staple in the Olympics for over a century, featuring events like swimming, cross country, and equestrian. However, when the Olympics return to the United States in 2028, there will be a notable change.

Equestrian will be replaced by an obstacle course event.

“This is a military style event, and so it has to follow that narrative,” said Rob Stull. “And you show me a military post on Earth, it doesn’t have an obstacle course. I’ll tell everybody, it’s like American Ninja Warrior. Everybody understands that.”

Rob Stull, the newly elected president of the International Modern Pentathlon Union, has a rich history with the sport, having competed for Team USA. Stull is currently in Southwest Florida for the Edison Awards for Sport Innovation.

“General innovation in the world is what makes the world go forward, and innovation starts in America, and it’s great to see America lead the way,” said Stull.

Innovation is indeed crucial, as newer events like breakdancing and skateboarding have been introduced to the games.

“It’s a matter of survival. Attracting the youth of the world is, is, you know, the sports today are not, are not the sports that that I competed in or not. You know, the traditional Olympic sports,” said Stull. “You have to always be innovating. You have to always be, you know, what are the, what are the what are the youth? What is youth doing? What are the kids doing? What attracts them?”

The obstacle course will make its Olympic debut in Los Angeles.

“We’re in the beginning of the games, on the first few days of the games, they need to say wow. And they’re going to say wow, because it’s going to be exciting,” said Stull.