April is Stress Awareness Month, and managing stress is crucial for both mental and physical health.

A recent study revealed that taking more than 5,000 steps a day can improve mood and reduce depression.

“Exercise has been linked to different neurotransmitters in the brain that bring a sense of enjoyment,” said Kia-Rai Prewitt, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic. “Also physiologically, it can change our body, so, there’s a lot of benefit to exercise that actually has a direct benefit on our mental health.”

Prewitt emphasized that even a simple walk can be beneficial for mental health. She suggested asking a friend or family member to join you for a walk to stay motivated and accountable while also providing an opportunity for social interaction.

“We really, sometimes I think, minimize the importance of social connections,” said Prewitt, “but if you notice that you’re spending time by yourself most of the time and you’re not engaging with other folks, then you may start to feel lonely or isolated, and so it’s good to make connections with people.”

Walking is not only a mood-booster but also benefits bones and the muscular system, making it a comprehensive body and mind workout.

If depression symptoms persist or interfere with daily life, consulting with a mental health professional is recommended.