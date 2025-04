Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking the continual hot trend, with temperatures this Friday feeling more like June than April.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Expect similar breezy conditions this Friday, with temperatures reaching into the 90s with higher humidity.”

Friday

For your Friday plans, we’ll see sun, clouds, and mainly dry weather.

Temperatures continue to be the big story, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Breezy conditions will continue as well on Friday afternoon.

Saturday

Mild and humid conditions are in the forecast for your Saturday morning plans.

Temperatures will warm up fast with highs back in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

We’ll see a breezy southeast wind throughout the day, which can impact your beach and boating plans.

Sunday

The heat continues Sunday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s once again.

Breezy conditions continue as well through Sunday afternoon.

We’ll see a partly cloudy sky with dry weather for your Sunday plans.