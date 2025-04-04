WINK News Photos of the Week (3/28 – 4-3)

WINK News
When Jensen Huang founded Nvidia in 1993, he was a decade removed from washing dishes and waiting tables at a Denny’s restaurant. Of the 50 companies doing computer graphics back then, he said his was the only one doing it the wrong way.
Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.
In an effort to snag a piece of the high-volume tourist season, many restaurants launched during the first three months of the year in Southwest Florida.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a concerning written message discovered on the campus of Oakridge Middle School.
The Weather Authority is tracking the continual hot trend, with temperatures this Friday feeling more like June than April.
The North Port Police Department and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in the Thursday morning Tamiami Trail RaceTrac carjacking and sexual assault investigation.
President Donald Trump’s new tariffs are directly impacting the auto industry in Southwest Florida, driving up car prices.
Sam’s Community Café and Kitchen in Fort Myers is making a big impact in the fight against hunger. Every week, this local nonprofit serves meals to hundreds of people in need, with no questions asked.
A teenager who was stabbed and run over during a brutal attack in Naples is now facing a long road to recovery. However, 17-year-old Yan Carrillo is finally back home after the harrowing ordeal.
Tesla owners are navigating a complex landscape as their vehicles become symbols of more than just transportation.
The cost to address traffic concerns on the Midpoint Bridge in Cape Coral has skyrocketed by $500 million more than initially expected.
Pine Island has long been known for its resilience and strong sense of community, but it is currently facing new challenges.
As temperatures rise back into the 90s, many people are rushing to get their air conditioning systems serviced.
Authorities are investigating a Bonita Springs man accused of exploiting older people by pretending to be a pastor.
Local restaurants are partnering at Gulf Coast Town Center in Lee County for an event that will support families in need of food on Saturday.
This week’s edition featured photos of a miracle baby being delivered, the future of meteorology, and music for a shared cause.
An expecting mother in Cape Coral was involved in a head-on collision on Saturday.
Alexis LeBlanc was 32 weeks pregnant when her truck collided with another vehicle. She was taken in critical condition to Gulf Coast Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery.
Doctors were able to save the lives of both LeBlanc and the newborn baby, Jasper.
Fantasywrld Productions held a benefit concert last Saturday to support Naples Pride. The event, which was held at a private residence in Naples, raised $1680 for the organization.
Click here to learn more about Naples Pride.
Beach Records in Lee County held its final show last Saturday. The owner, Martin “Marty” Bourgeois, decided to go on a sabbatical, so the record store and music venue will be closed for now.
100% of the proceeds from the event went to Naples Pride in partnership with Fantasywrld Productions, which held their show simultaneously.
WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler visited future meteorologists at Sea Gate Elementary in Naples. In a Facebook post, Kreidler said visiting schools is one of her favorite job parts.
Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral held a show last Saturday. The event featured the bands Chasing Airplanes, Release the Kraken, and Florida metalcore band Royal Hearts.