WINK News Photos of the Week (3/28 – 4-3)

Welcome to WINK News Photos of the Week, where we highlight memorable moments from Southwest Florida throughout the week.

This week’s edition featured photos of a miracle baby being delivered, the future of meteorology, and music for a shared cause.

Miracle Baby Delivered

An expecting mother in Cape Coral was involved in a head-on collision on Saturday.

Alexis LeBlanc was 32 weeks pregnant when her truck collided with another vehicle. She was taken in critical condition to Gulf Coast Medical Center, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Doctors were able to save the lives of both LeBlanc and the newborn baby, Jasper.

Voces De Resistencia: A Queer and Immigrant Benefit Show Photos

Fantasywrld Productions held a benefit concert last Saturday to support Naples Pride. The event, which was held at a private residence in Naples, raised $1680 for the organization.

Beach Records Final Show Photos

Beach Records in Lee County held its final show last Saturday. The owner, Martin “Marty” Bourgeois, decided to go on a sabbatical, so the record store and music venue will be closed for now.

100% of the proceeds from the event went to Naples Pride in partnership with Fantasywrld Productions, which held their show simultaneously.

Lauren Kreidler visits elementary school

WINK News Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler visited future meteorologists at Sea Gate Elementary in Naples. In a Facebook post, Kreidler said visiting schools is one of her favorite job parts.

Nice Guys Pizza Photos

Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral held a show last Saturday. The event featured the bands Chasing Airplanes, Release the Kraken, and Florida metalcore band Royal Hearts.