A new generation of influencers is emerging, and three local teenagers from Southwest Florida are making significant waves on TikTok and YouTube.

Nineteen-year-olds Brady Shepherd, Haven Lough and Gibson Ardoline, all from Collier County, have taken the social media scene by storm.

“Social media has opened a wild amount of doors, and after being in the social media space, I could quite ‘literally reach anywhere,'” said Haven Lough.

The trio is part of the Clementine Group, a vibrant creator collective pushing boundaries since 2020.

“It’s not the same, and it’s very different than clocking into a 9-to-5 routine and doing the same thing every day, but with social media, you need to be adaptive,” said Gibson Ardoline.

Together, they have attracted millions of followers on TikTok and YouTube, showcasing their infectious energy and unique talents, but their journey extends beyond just views. “I have always been making videos forever. This is probably my seventh year professionally doing it as a YouTuber, but I’ve always made videos since I was a kid” said Brady Shepherd.

Ardoline added, “I was filming a lot of their videos, so I was always around it, but I was never doing it myself, and then once I saw they were able to make it into a job, I thought I’d hop on the wave.”

Their influencer journey has taught them invaluable skills in teamwork, communication and confidence. They have learned how to navigate challenges together and celebrate each other’s successes.

“You need to be yourself. You can’t just follow every trend and not be unique. You need to be consistent and learn from what does and doesn’t do well,” said Lough.

With creativity and friendship as their foundation, Brady, Haven and Gibson are redefining what it means to thrive on social media.