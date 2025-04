Naples Fashion Week dazzled attendees with a fusion of high fashion and high-speed cars, culminating in a grand finale of beautiful clothes and fast Ferraris.

The event was sponsored by Gulfshore Life and aimed to put Naples on the map as a global fashion destination.

Roberta Beranek, owner and CEO of Naples Fashion Week, expressed her desire for attendees to leave with a sense of awe.

“I want people to take away, wow. Like wow, wow, wow,” said Beranek.

Wilfredo Emane, who was involved in production, described the experience as reminiscent of Monte Carlo.

“This is like a capsule that makes us feel like we are in a little bit of Monte Carlo, but Naples, Florida, you know?” said Emane.

Beranek brought international designers from Colombia and Bolivia to showcase exclusive couture pieces.

“We have international designers that flew in from Colombia and Bolivia to be here,” said Beranek. “They’re doing couture made to measure specifically just for this runway. Never been seen before, not only in Naples, but anywhere here in North America.”

Beranek emphasized Naples’ unique charm and her aspirations for its fashion scene.

“Naples is such a cool city,” said Beranek. “We’re a small town, but we have a big vibe and a big heart. I think we are lacking a little bit of the fashion scene.”

Beranek’s vision extends beyond showcasing fashion to making Naples a recognized fashion destination.

“I have a really, really big dream for this,” said Beranek. “I’m hoping in the next year, the next two, three years, we have Bruno Mars on the stage. We have Paris Hilton sitting in the front row. We have really cool brands here that want to walk multiple runways. So I want this to be like New York Fashion Week. I want this to be like Paris.”

Attendees shared Beranek’s vision, seeing Naples as an up-and-coming area comparable to major cities.

“We think this is like the biggest up-and-coming area in the whole country,” said an attendee. “It’s on par with New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles.”

Naples Fashion Week’s success could significantly boost tourism if it grows to match the scale of events in New York or Paris.