A viral video showing a heated argument between two boaters has caught the attention of the Punta Gorda community.

Punta Gorda police have released new information about a viral confrontation between two boaters.

The incident, captured on video, stemmed from a different confrontation that occurred two days prior.

The confrontation, which took place under the Barron Collier Bridge, involved a 40-year-old charter captain, Brock Horner, and a young man alone on his boat.

Police arrested Horner shortly after 10 p.m. near Port Charlotte Friday night, and now he faces charges of burglary with assault or battery.

He remains in custody following his arrest, and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has released his mugshot.

The Punta Gorda Police Department stated that the video provided enough evidence to charge Horner.

Police said that once Horner was on the victim’s boat, he grabbed the victim by the collar of his shirt.

The victim reportedly filmed the viral video. According to police, the video shows Horner unlawfully boarding the victim’s boat without permission and threatening the victim, escalating the situation into a criminal offense.

The investigation is ongoing, with Punta Gorda police working alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard.

This story is developing, and WINK News will continue to provide updates.