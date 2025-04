The heat continues as The Weather Authority is forecasting highs back in the 90s this Saturday afternoon.

Breezy conditions will be an impact for your outdoor plans and lead to some higher waves if you’re out on the water.

We’ll see a dry day with sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.

Sunday

Mild and humid conditions are expected for Sunday morning.

Temperatures continue to be hot with highs climbing into the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Expect dry conditions with sun and clouds throughout the day.

This week

The Weather Authority is tracking our next cold front, which will arrive on Tuesday.

Ahead of that front, we’ll see warm and humid conditions on Monday afternoon.

A few storms are also possible on Monday, and a bit more rain will arrive Monday night and for the Tuesday morning commute.

Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.