(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy shot an aggressive dog while responding to an animal complaint in East Naples.

The CCSO Communications Center received eight separate 911 calls from residents on Pearl Harbor Drive reporting four loose German Shepherds in the neighborhood.

Callers described the dogs as aggressive and chasing people, with one caller saying the dogs attempted to attack children.

When the deputy arrived on the scene, he exited his patrol car and began speaking with a resident. During their conversation, one of the dogs allegedly charged at the deputy.

CCSO said that the deputy was faced with an imminent threat to his safety when he discharged his weapon to stop the attack.

The dog died from its injuries, and the deputy was not injured.

The CCSO Professional Responsibility Bureau will review the incident to ensure that all agency policies and procedures were followed.

Stay tuned to WINKNews.com, WINK News App, streaming, and on-air for any new developments on this story.