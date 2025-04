The Weather Authority says Sunday is kicking off mild and humid, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies.

By the afternoon, highs will quickly warm up into the upper 80s to low 90s with sun and cloud overhead, nearing record highs.

A nice breeze will stick around throughout the day, with winds out of the south and southeast around 10 to 20 miles per hour.

Our far inland communities will have the best chance for rain in the form of a stray shower or storm later this evening.

Monday

A pattern change is on the way, but not before another steamy day to kick off the workweek.

Monday highs reach the upper 80s with a few showers possible and winds staying breezy.

As we approach the evening hours on Monday, approaching showers and storms associated with a cold front will work their way through the area.

This week

Scattered storms are expected to develop along the approaching cold front, increasing rain chances for Tuesday.

Cooler and somewhat drier air will come behind the front, allowing our highs to be much cooler than we have seen in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Mid-80s come back into play towards the end of the week.

Beach and boating

With gusty winds out of the southeast, it’s a bit choppy out on the water today, with the Gulf reaching wave heights of 2 to 3 feet and a moderate chop in the bays and inland waters.

The water temperature in the Gulf is 79 degrees.

Plenty of sunshine will stay overhead throughout the day, with the UV index in the very high category this afternoon.