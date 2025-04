Credit: Tim Belizaire

Love Your Rebellion and Lead Paint Productions hosted the 5th annual Punk Prom at Nice Guys Pizza in Cape Coral on Saturday.

The event, titled Punk Prom 5: Not Dead Yet, is an annual celebration of the punk scene that borrows several traits from a traditional prom.

The first four events were held at Ollie’s Pub until it closed its doors last year.

There was a station where you could take prom pictures, and corsages were available upon entering.

The celebration featured live music from Except You, Go Read Theory, Dave! Ja! Vu!, Razor and the Boogiemen, Grymm and Amulet Yellow.

Raven B. is a co-owner and event coordinator for Lead Paint Productions. They said that they get to be themselves when attending events like Punk Prom.

“Punk Prom means home,” Raven said. “It means that there is always going to be somewhere I can go and be me. I don’t have to worry about if my dress looks good or if I can dance the whole night without stopping.”

Raven said that they prefer Punk Prom to the version they experienced in high school.

“Regular prom was boring as heck. Filled with people who were horrible to me and horrible to each other. Punk Prom is filled with people who love and support each other with respect and dignity for one another.” – Raven B.

Raven injured their leg before the event, but thanks to their friends, managed to dance with the crowd.

"I definitely feel at home when I go to Punk Prom," Raven said. "I even got carried around when I hurt my foot. It was and always is a blessing to be a part of Punk Prom, whether I'm helping out or just enjoying."

Angela Page is the chair of the board of directors and executive director of Love Your Rebellion. She said that everyone is welcome at Punk Prom.

“We are a community,” Page said. “We support each other, and we support each other’s music. Anyone is welcome to enter that community and participate in what we have going on. We try to make it welcoming for people who are interested in this kind of music.”

